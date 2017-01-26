Qatar's Gettco Construction wins ISO certifications Al Sawari Holding, a leading construction company in Qatar, said one of its subsidiaries, Gettco Construction, has been successfully certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 international standards.



A specialist in all sectors of construction, Gettco provides full service capabilities for the turnkey development starting with industrial, commercial and residential buildings, and extending to infrastructure and sewage related... Continue Reading >> 76 submissions qualify for second round of Challenge 22 programme The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) announced yesterday that 76 submissions have qualified for the second round of its Challenge 22 programme, which aims to promote a culture of innovation within the Arab world.

This follows an extensive auditing and review process of a total of 937 submitted proposals, from Round 1. As part of its ongoing mandate, Challenge 22 aims to attract innovators and entrepreneurs to support and nurture ideas that could potentially... Continue Reading >> Minister: Qatar keen to develop Armed Forces HE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah stressed Qatar’s keenness under the wise leadership of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the General Commander of the Armed Forces, to constantly develop the different branches of the Armed Forces, particularly the air force, at all levels.

Speaking to reporters"... Continue Reading >>

Hearing impaired undergo training in fiscal matters The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), in association with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA), has concluded a special programme that offered hearing impaired high school graduates tailored courses to prepare them for the workforce.

The course ran for eight weeks with students attending four weekly sessions for duration of four hours each.

Students who successfully completed the programme will be presented with QFCA and QFBA certificates at a special graduation ceremony scheduled for next month.

The programme focused on ensuring that students with hearing disabilities... Continue Reading > PHCC programme to be showcased at Arab Health 2017 The Primary Health Care Corp (PHCC) will unveil the achievements of the first year of its ‘Screen for Life’ programme at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, to held in Dubai from January 30 to February 2.

Dr Shaikha Abu Shaikha, cancer programme manager at PHCC, will give a presentation about the programme, its aims and results for the past 12 months.

She will also outline future plans for the programme to reach out to as many people in Qatar as possible and keep the spotlight on cancer awareness.

Dr Shaikha said: “Having a healthy population, whose wellness... Continue Reading >