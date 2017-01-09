Julphar Appoints New CFO Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017. In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate"... Continue Reading >> Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Strategic Highlights Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing strength in hematology

Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and long-term revenue growth

Attractive value drivers include two very innovative precision medicines, Iclusig®"... Continue Reading >> Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.

The human body is host to trillions"... Continue Reading >>

HBJ Foundation launches QR30mn hospital project in Pakistan The Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation (HBJ Foundation) has launched a project to build the Sheikh Jassim Hospital in Baker Province, Punjab region in Pakistan as part of the Foundation’s keenness to support and develop healthcare services in needy countries.

The Foundation said in a press release that the project was inaugurated in the presence of HE Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, a founding member of (HBJ Foundation), Mohamed Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the government of Punjab province and a number of officials from both sides.

The... Continue Reading > Sudan president, Qatar’s Defence Minister open Sur clothing factory Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, HE the Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and Turkey’s Defence Minister Fikri Isik, inaugurated yesterday the new phase of Sur military and civilian clothing factory which is jointly owned by Qatar, Sudan and Turkey.

The factory aims to provide high quality military, logistic and civilian products to the Middle East and Africa following global standards.

During the ceremony the new building of the Sur military and civilian clothing factory and the building of the Sur International Investment Company Ltd were... Continue Reading >