Pedestrian bridge sought on Al Markhiya St stretch A number of residents who work in the West Bay Tower Zone or visit the numerous offices there have stressed the need for a pedestrian bridge along the stretch of Al Markhiya Street that connects Doha Corniche with Majlis Al Taawon Street.

The busy stretch is used by a large number of commuters and long queues of vehicles are

Car show promotes taking speed off Qatar roads Organisers of the '2nd GCC Camaro Gathering Celebration', which concluded its two-day event at the Qatar Sports Club Friday, are advocating for responsible driving, safety, and taking speed off Qatar roads.

The brainchild of the Qatar Camaro Club, the event, organised by Mawater, in partnership with Jaidah Automotive, gathered more than 240 Chevrolet Camaro owners from the Gulf Co-operation

Qatar Charity launches photography contest Qatar Charity, through its Ghiras magazine, has launched a photography contest to promote positive values. Topics will cover voluntary and humanitarian aspects, community service, environmental preservation, and childhood care.

Entries will be received until the end of January. Photographers must use digital cameras, take pictures with no effects, and watermark

them with their name or logo.

Pictures should be submitted to QC's Instagram account: www.instagram.com/Qcharity,

Children learn skills to save vulnerable people In cooperation with civil society organisations, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has conducted health education activities and workshops to equip children with the right skills to save and improve the lives of vulnerable people.

QRCS said part of the activities included lectures that promote the importance of health and safety measures, swimming skills, and life-saving first aid.

A team from QRCS also delivered a lecture on protection against drowning for children spearheaded by staff of Qatar Foundation for Protection and Social Rehabilitation.

The session, attended by 45 children... Continue Reading > Beauty salons fall in line after crackdown by inspectors who 'look at every detail' With intensified inspections by the authorities, beauty salons across the country have become more cautious about the quality of products and services.

Beauty salons have started to take extra care in complying with the expiry dates and standards of products being used especially for skin and hair care, according to industry sources.

Inspections at beauty salons have been conducted by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce as well as by the municipalities.

Several beauty salon managers and staff, The Peninsula spoke to, said that detailed inspections are held by different teams of inspectors