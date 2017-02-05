Qatar Airways Holidays offers exciting packages for 14th DJWE Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, is offering fantastic packages for visitors travelling to the 14th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition 2017 (DJWE) taking place between February 20-25. Qatar Airways Holidays has designed special flight, hotel and tour packages for visitors to this international luxury event, providing seamless travel arrangements and allowing them"... Continue Reading >



Zahid in Qatar on official visit to boost relations Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in Qatar for a four-day official visit to further enhance close relations between the two countries. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the visit from yesterday would also provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries"... Continue Reading >> What to expect during the Qatar-Germany Year of Culture The Qatar-Germany Year of Culture officially kicked off this month, and organizers have released more details about what’s in store. More than a dozen events will be held in Doha this year, in collaboration with the Germany embassy and the Goethe Institute, among others. The"... Continue Reading >> India’s budget ‘well-balanced’ India’s budget for 2017-18 presented by Arun Jaitley is “well-balanced” with greater emphasis on the agriculture sector and increased provisions to uplift economic and social conditions in rural India, said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group.

“The agenda to transform, energise, and clean India, will allow the government to lead the country towards a more brighter future,” Ahamed said in comments on the Indian budget for the... Continue Reading >> New gaming headset launched Fifty One East and Sennheiser have announced the launch of new gaming headset, GSP 300.

The GSP 300 is available at Fifty One East’s store at Al Maha Center on Salwa Road, FNAC, iSpace and major electronics retailers in Qatar.

According to a statement, the new headset is considered “the ultimate device for discerning gamers who are looking for a premium sound experience”.

The first product in Sennheiser’s all-new gaming range, the GSP 300 headset for PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One, uses the audio specialist’s acoustic technology to “enhance every gaming... Continue Reading > Ministry stresses key role of data in reducing disease impact Qatar yesterday marked World Cancer Day (WCD), observed on February 4 each year. People all over the world unite together on this day to minimise the global impact of cancer and World Health Organisation has declared ‘‘We Can - I Can’ as the theme for 2017 WCD.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has highlighted the importance of data in reducing the impact of cancer in Qatar. To access cancer data, in 2014, MoPH created the Qatar National Cancer"... Continue Reading >