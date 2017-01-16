January 16, 2017
Last-minute taxi booking cancellation and no-shows should be charged, some cabbies have suggested, saying passengers who don’t turn up after booking taxi rides now appears to be a growing problem.
“On a daily basis, I encounter around two or three passengers who either cancel their booking on the last minute or do not show up at all,” Mahmoud, a cabbie who works with one of the taxi firms, has expressed his utter frustration to this daily.
“Just imagine how much time and money I lose every day, driving a very long distance only to find out that the passenger has...
One of the tallest roller coasters in the region will have its home in Doha, within the under-construction ‘Doha Oasis’ which is situated adjacent to another important project - the Downtown Msheireb Project Phase III.
“Doha Oasis is one of the biggest landmarks coming up in the heart of Doha, This project demonstrates the continuing development of Qatar's property market, which is geared towards delivering the National 2030 Vision. This started in December 2015 and endeavours to be ready in the end of 2018. Seven million safety man-hours award has been earned for the high...