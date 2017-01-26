Qatar's Gettco Construction wins ISO certifications
January 25, 2017
Al Sawari Holding, a leading construction company in Qatar, said one of its subsidiaries, Gettco Construction, has been successfully certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 international standards.
A specialist in all sectors of construction, Gettco provides full service capabilities for the turnkey development starting with industrial, commercial and residential buildings, and extending to infrastructure and sewage related...
76 submissions qualify for second round of Challenge 22 programme
January 25, 2017
The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) announced yesterday that 76 submissions have qualified for the second round of its Challenge 22 programme, which aims to promote a culture of innovation within the Arab world.
This follows an extensive auditing and review process of a total of 937 submitted proposals, from Round 1. As part of its ongoing mandate, Challenge 22 aims to attract innovators and entrepreneurs to support and nurture ideas that could potentially...
Minister: Qatar keen to develop Armed Forces
January 25, 2017
HE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah stressed Qatar’s keenness under the wise leadership of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the General Commander of the Armed Forces, to constantly develop the different branches of the Armed Forces, particularly the air force, at all levels.
Speaking to reporters"...