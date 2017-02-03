SC and BWI begin inspection of sites linked to World Cup Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) yesterday began the first round of inspection for construction sites and accommodation.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November last year which took effect last month, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The



Bawasil wraps diabetes camp at Aspire for kids The 17th Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp, organised by the Qatar Diabetes Association was concluded yesterday.

Held for children aged between seven and eleven, the five- day camp started from January 28 at Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence.

The camp was arranged in collaboration with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, honorary president of QDA.

About 60 children

Cabinet approves extension of 'lease law' by one year The Cabinet has given its nod to a draft decision on extending, by one year, the leases of building premises that are used for non-residential purposes.

Under the provisions of the draft decision, leases of premises and parts thereof that are used for non-residential purposes and

Jaidah opens Al Rayyan Chevrolet showroom Chevrolet vehicles exclusive dealer in Qatar, Jaidah Automotive, has opened a new showroom and a General Motors (GM) Quick Service Center at Al Rayyan.

"Al Rayyan is one of the country's most dense districts and the second most populated after Doha. The new location comes as part of Jaidah Automotive's ongoing expansion strategy, providing customers with an array of accessible, fully equipped centres; this being one of the most conveniently accessible locations

Positive elements in Indian budget: Dr Moopen Indian budget, which was announced yesterday, has some positive elements with reductions of the income tax and measures to improve GDP growth, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, (pictured) has said.

However, the healthcare sector has not been given much focus to attain the goal of Right of Health for all citizens. The NRIs also don't have much to cheer except the removal of prior sanction for FDIs The much awaited scheme of Health Insurance for the returning NRIs didn't find place in the budget.

One of the major areas which will benefit the common

One of the major areas which will benefit the common... Continue Reading > Exciting start to Qatar-Germany 2017 Year of Culture The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra put on yet another stellar performance which drew tumultuous ovations as it played German and Qatari masterpieces to a capacity audience at Katara Opera House last night, marking the official launch of Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture.

The concert, directed by German conductor David Niemann, was headlined by renowned German classical pianist Gerhard Oppitz and featured a rich repertoire of compositions by Qatari and German composers including Hussein Naama's Fourth Movement from Doha Secrets Symphony, Nasser Nasseb's Al Haneen, Dana Alfardan's The Beginning,