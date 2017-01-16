Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens 161st outlet Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the leading jewellery retailer across the globe, launched its 161st showroom at Hidd, on Lulu Hypermarket's ground floor in Bahrain, thus extending its presence in the country. The grand opening on January 11 exhibited the finest collection of gold, diamond, platinum, precious gems and pearl jewellery for customers in Bahrain.

The showroom at Hidd was inaugurated by famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed MP, Managing...



QU workshop addresses doping issues in sports Qatar University College of Pharmacy (QU-CPH) recently held a workshop titled ‘Drugs in Sports II’, for exploring the use and misuse of drugs by athletes and defining the roles and responsibilities of healthcare practitioners and athlete support personnel.

Organised by CPH Continuing Professional Development for Health Care Practitioners (CPD-HCP) Programme, the event attracted around 90 healthcare practitioners, scientists and researchers from various healthcare... Continue Reading >> Tamuq conference focuses on energy, food, water security The annual Qafco – Texas A&M University at Qatar Conference 2017 held last week focused on the interconnection of food, energy and water.

Msheireb Properties signs partnership pact with Al Meera Msheireb Properties and Al Meera Consumer Goods Company have signed a partnership that will bring the latter's chain of supermarkets to Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD).

The new Al Meera store will be located at Galleria Mall, which forms a major part of the retail offering at MDD with 100 shops.

Besides an anchor supermarket and six-screen cinemas, the mall will also feature entertainment zone for children.

“Al Meera’s Msheireb branch is the fruition... Continue Reading >> Cabbies want cancellation fee from passengers for no-shows Last-minute taxi booking cancellation and no-shows should be charged, some cabbies have suggested, saying passengers who don’t turn up after booking taxi rides now appears to be a growing problem.

“On a daily basis, I encounter around two or three passengers who either cancel their booking on the last minute or do not show up at all,” Mahmoud, a cabbie who works with one of the taxi firms, has expressed his utter frustration to this daily.

“Just imagine how much time and money I lose every day, driving a very long distance only to find out that the passenger has... Continue Reading > Doha Oasis to get theme park and roller coaster One of the tallest roller coasters in the region will have its home in Doha, within the under-construction ‘Doha Oasis’ which is situated adjacent to another important project - the Downtown Msheireb Project Phase III.

"Al Meera's Msheireb branch is the fruition...