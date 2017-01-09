January 8, 2017
The Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation (HBJ Foundation) has launched a project to build the Sheikh Jassim Hospital in Baker Province, Punjab region in Pakistan as part of the Foundation’s keenness to support and develop healthcare services in needy countries.
The Foundation said in a press release that the project was inaugurated in the presence of HE Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, a founding member of (HBJ Foundation), Mohamed Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the government of Punjab province and a number of officials from both sides.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, HE the Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and Turkey’s Defence Minister Fikri Isik, inaugurated yesterday the new phase of Sur military and civilian clothing factory which is jointly owned by Qatar, Sudan and Turkey.
The factory aims to provide high quality military, logistic and civilian products to the Middle East and Africa following global standards.
