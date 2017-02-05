Zahid in Qatar on official visit to boost relations
February 5, 2017
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in Qatar for a four-day official visit to further enhance close relations between the two countries.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the visit from yesterday would also provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries"...
What to expect during the Qatar-Germany Year of Culture
February 5, 2017
The Qatar-Germany Year of Culture officially kicked off this month, and organizers have released more details about what’s in store.
More than a dozen events will be held in Doha this year, in collaboration with the Germany embassy and the Goethe Institute, among others.
The"...
India’s budget ‘well-balanced’
February 5, 2017
India’s budget for 2017-18 presented by Arun Jaitley is “well-balanced” with greater emphasis on the agriculture sector and increased provisions to uplift economic and social conditions in rural India, said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group.
“The agenda to transform, energise, and clean India, will allow the government to lead the country towards a more brighter future,” Ahamed said in comments on the Indian budget for the...