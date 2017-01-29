January 28, 2017
Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has honoured more than 30 long serving employees for their “impressive contribution” to the company, it was announced in a statement.
The “special felicitation” ceremony was held at the QIC headquarters in West Bay to honour the employees in various capacities. More than 30 certificates of appreciation were given to employees who have served QIC between 10 and 35 years.
Khalifa Turki al-Subaey, Group president & CEO of QIC Group, congratulated the employees and thanked them for their dedication and commitment to QIC and its customers....
January 28, 2017
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) personnel have distributed 250 packages of basic non-food items (NFIs) to the inhabitants of Al Jadaa camp, southern Mosul, Iraq.
This has been done under the Warm Winter Project 2016-2017.
In a press statement, QRCS has stressed that its relief providers work actively to help internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Mosul in co-operation with Unicef. Financed by Qatar Fund for Development, the programme involves NFIs as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.
This winterisation aid included...