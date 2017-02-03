February 1, 2017
Indian budget, which was announced yesterday, has some positive elements with reductions of the income tax and measures to improve GDP growth, Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, (pictured) has said.
However, the healthcare sector has not been given much focus to attain the goal of Right of Health for all citizens. The NRIs also don't have much to cheer except the removal of prior sanction for FDIs The much awaited scheme of Health Insurance for the returning NRIs didn't find place in the budget.
One of the major areas which will benefit the common...
The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra put on yet another stellar performance which drew tumultuous ovations as it played German and Qatari masterpieces to a capacity audience at Katara Opera House last night, marking the official launch of Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture.
The concert, directed by German conductor David Niemann, was headlined by renowned German classical pianist Gerhard Oppitz and featured a rich repertoire of compositions by Qatari and German composers including Hussein Naama's Fourth Movement from Doha Secrets Symphony, Nasser Nasseb's Al Haneen, Dana Alfardan's The Beginning,...